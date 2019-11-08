Veterans Day honors all of those who have served the country in war or peace — dead or alive. On behalf of El Paso Inc., we thank you for your service.
El Paso Inc. asked readers to submit photos of their favorite veterans and they responded, sending photos of their loved ones who proudly served our country.
There’s still time to submit a photo of your military hero.
Visit elpasoinc.com and click the “Military Photo Salute” button before midnight Monday, Nov. 11, to upload a photo and be featured in our online gallery.