Wrld-renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman is coming to El Paso for an unforgettable concert at the Plaza Theatre March 3.
“Itzhak Perlman is arguably the greatest violinist to have ever lived,” said Zuill Bailey, artistic director of El Paso Pro-Musica, which is presenting the one-night-only event. “He can play anywhere, any time he wants, and it is a terrific honor that he wants to play here.”
Bailey and Felipa Solis, Pro-Musica’s executive director, grew up listening to Perlman.
“He was a larger-than-life force in classical music and in our house, all we heard was classical music,” Solis recalled. “We listened to his records and watched him on television.”
Perlman performed in El Paso in the 1980s when Solis was a journalism student at UTEP. She saved up for months to buy a ticket, keeping a jar on her desk for loose change and donations.
“And now I am thrilled to be in the position to help others have the opportunity to hear Itzhak Perlman play,” she said.
Bailey and Perlman
Bailey also has a history with the violinist.
“Through my sister, who is a violinist, I learned about him and grew up with his records,” he said. “We lived close to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and were able to see him in person.”
“In the 1990s, I was lucky to get to know him through his daughter, Navah Perlman,” added Bailey, who attended the Julliard School in New York City where the Perlman family lives. “Navah and I were in a trio and he would listen to us and work with us.”
The trio enjoyed being guest artists with Perlman conducting top orchestras around the world, including the prestigious Chicago, Montreal and Israeli symphony orchestras.
Bailey got to know the violinist well. “The human part of him is so amazing,” Bailey said. “His personality comes over the footlights into the audience.”
What makes Perlman’s much-awarded performances different?
“It’s his sound,” said Bailey, a renowned cellist with his own Grammy Awards. “It’s not just being technically proficient. It’s not how you do it, but how a musician makes you feel. Itzhak’s sound washes over you. If you hear a violin piece over the radio and you get goosebumps, it’s probably him performing. He’s got that, ‘Oh, wow’ sound.”
Violin superstar
It’s a rare musician who achieves superstar status, but it’s a good bet that Perlman has the most recognizable face and name of any classical musician in the world. His concerts have sold out for over half a century.
Born in Israel in 1945 to Polish Jewish immigrant parents, Perlman was a child prodigy who taught himself to play a toy fiddle. When he was 4, he contracted polio, but crutches and leg braces did not stop him from pursuing his passion for the violin.
When he was 10, he performed his first concerts at two venues: the Academy of Music in Tel Aviv, where he was a student, and at Shulamit Conservatory, where he had been denied admission at the age of 3 because his hands were too small.
In 1958, he moved to New York City to attend the Julliard School of Music. That same year, at 13, he played violin on the Ed Sullivan Show.
He was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, by President Barack Obama in 2015
75th birthday tour
Today at the age of 74, Perlman maintains a busy tour schedule, often relying on a motorized scooter to get around. In January, he performed at a special “75 years after Auschwitz” event at the United Nations 2020 International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.
In El Paso, he will perform works by Grieg, Debussy and Beethoven with pianist Rohan De Silva to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the composer’s birth.
“What I love most about Mr. Perlman are his sense of humor and his humility,” Solis said. “With his drive and determination, he was able to overcome obstacles when he was young. Now he wants to pass on his love of life and passion for music to the next generation.”