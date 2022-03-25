The Paso del Norte Trail received a $1 million boost in federal funding to design and build a one-mile segment of the larger 68-mile countywide project.
The new segment will connect the Medical Center of Americas area to the El Paso Zoo along the Franklin Canal.
The Paso del Norte Trail is divided into five districts defined by their geographical, historical and cultural attributes, and each has amenities such as trees, benches, picnic tables, shade structures, exercise equipment, bridges, bicycle racks and drinking fountains.
One of the segments is the Playa Drain Trail, a 4-mile paved walking and cycling trail that stretches from Ascarate Park to Riverside Park in the Lower Valley.
The River Trail segment is a concrete trail that stretches more than 10 miles, connecting Anthony, Vinton, Canutillo and West El Paso along the floodplains of the Rio Grande.
Ben Fyffe, managing director for Cultural Affairs and Recreation, in a statement said the project “will help further develop a regionally significant landmark that will facilitate an active lifestyle for our community and will preserve the history and culture of our region while supporting economic development and ecotourism.”
The Paso del Norte Trail is being developed by the Paso del Norte Health Foundation in partnership with the Institute for Healthy Living, the city and county of El Paso and several other organizations.
Information: pasodelnortetrail.org
