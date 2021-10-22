The Boo at the Zoo Halloween event this weekend will be filled with pumpkin decorating, candy stations, costume contests, shows, entertainment and more.
The event, presented by the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 23-24 at the zoo, 4100 E. Paisano.
“Boo at the Zoo is one of our most popular events we host every year,” El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano said in a statement. “While they are two of our busiest days, they are also some of the most fun days for the guests, the staff and the animals.”
Activities will stay within COVID-19 safety protocols, officials said, and include the Truly Nolen Bug Zoo and shows in the Wildlife Amphitheater. Zoo attractions, including the Hunt Family Endangered Species Carousel and the Foster Treehouse Playground, will be open to the public.
Admission is free for babies; $7.50 children 2-12; $9 teens 13-17; $12 adults; $9 seniors and active-duty military with ID.
Information: elpasozoo.org.
