The Mexican regional band Intocable had people dancing in the street – well, the parking lot at least – during the city’s first drive-in concert.
The band brought its Norteño and Tejano hits, including including “Sueña,” “Te Amo (Para Siempre)” and “No Puedo Volver,” to the El Paso County Coliseum’s parking lot on Friday, Aug. 7 as part of its Drive-In Live Fest Tour.
“Gracias, El Paso!” the Grammy-winning band posted on Facebook following the outdoor concert where fans parked in a checkered pattern and enjoyed the show from the hood of their cars, the beds of their trucks or standing in their spaces.
