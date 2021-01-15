It’s been 10 months since legendary rockers Kiss and David Lee Roth took the stage at the Don Haskins Center for what was one of the last concerts in the borderland before COVID-19 caused the halt of live music as we know it.
And while current guidelines allow venues to hold indoor events at 50% capacity, don’t expect to see a return to concerts, festivals and musicals anytime before fall this year.
And that’s not just because of concerns over public health, said Bryan Crowe, general manager of El Paso Live, which manages and books events for city-owned venues such as the Plaza Theatre, Abraham Chavez Theatre, Judson F. Williams Convention Center and the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre.
The logistics and the financial risks of putting on a national tour are delaying the return of live events – despite growing optimism now that vaccines are being distributed nationwide.
“Tours don’t want to play to half-full houses and some states are more open than others,” said Crowe. “Realistically, we may see some things in late summer, but we should see a lot more activity on the calendar for bookings in fall 2021 and spring 2022.”
El Paso Live’s website shows tickets still on sale for a variety of concerts and events at its venues through summer, but Crowe said most if not all of those events are “likely looking for alternate dates at this point. No one wants to move too soon. A lot of the spring events will probably reschedule into 2022, and I don’t think you’ll see Broadway shows come back until 2022 because of their demographic and the difficulty of putting those shows out on the road.”
Hope for outdoor fests
Crowe said that he is hopeful many of El Paso Live’s outdoor festivals will still happen later in the year since the city’s weather is usually still agreeable well into October.
“We are talking to El Paso Comic Con about those options and with Beer Fest or Ice Cream Fest, which are both outdoor events, I think we need some indication that local health officials are comfortable with large gatherings,” Crowe said.
Eager and ready
The same is true for UTEP’s Don Haskins Center.
“The coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 have hit the entertainment industry and performing arts hard in 2020, presenting unprecedented challenges,” Jorge Vazquez, executive director of special events at UTEP, said in a statement.
“The pandemic halted what was shaping up to be the busiest and most successful year at the Don Haskins Center. With a vaccine being available, we see trickles of hope and the return of live entertainment in El Paso in 2021.”
“We have multiple events planned for the latter part of 2021 and many already scheduled for 2022,” Vazquez continued. “We are eager and ready to open the doors of our buildings and provide quality entertainment the region has come to expect from UTEP.”
Drive-in, drive-thru only
Meanwhile, the El Paso County Coliseum has managed to keep El Pasoans entertained with outdoor events in its parking lot, including drive-in concerts and movies and drive-thru family events like “Jurassic Empire,” with carloads of families lined up to see animatronic dinosaurs from their vehicles.
“Back on March 13, when this started, I don’t think anyone thought it would last this long,” said Brian Kennedy, chairman of the El Paso Sports Commission, which runs the El Paso County Coliseum. “But I think as we got toward the end of the year people got realistic. Even with the vaccine out, we don’t know when that will be effective for the safety of a larger crowd.”
Ticketmaster shows tickets on sale for a four-show run of “Paw Patrol Live!” However, tour officials haven’t yet announced whether those shows will be postponed as well.
“We are erring on the side of caution,” Kennedy said. “The government says we can open (at 50% capacity), but we don’t think we should. We are in consultation with the county to determine when we are comfortable moving forward. We meet weekly to see where we are, and right now, opening at 50% would be irresponsible.”
For now, the coliseum will continue to hold drive-in and drive-thru events, which Kennedy said have been popular with families looking for things to do – especially over the holidays.
Kennedy said staff at the coliseum have worked hard to ensure everyone’s safety, including hiring a safety coordinator, monitoring crowds and enforcing social distancing, and limiting the number of people allowed in restroom facilities, which are immediately sanitized.
Pent-up demand for fun
Crowe says he’s optimistic about what a post-COVID-19 world will look like for local venues.
“There’s going to be pent up demand for festivals and live events,” Crowe said. “There will be a lot of touring product, as well. Tours are where the money is, and the crews and all the people who work those tours want to get back to work.”
Crowe is also hopeful that El Pasoans will once again be able to enjoy their Downtown next holiday season.
“We owe you two years in one,” Crowe said. “Everybody lost the 2020 holiday season; I don’t think we will want to give up two of them. Everyone is going to come back bigger and better, and we are looking for ways to turn it up for WinterFest 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.