Pregnancy and motherhood are difficult enough, but experiencing both in the middle of a pandemic has been a whirlwind phenomenon for new moms and their families.
At least that’s how Katie Kuykendall, a mother of five, describes it.
Kuykendall learned she was expecting in September 2019. By March 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, Kuykendall’s doctor warned her she might be delivering the baby without her husband or family at her side.
“Not going anywhere at all was hard, but hearing people were delivering without their husbands was nerve-wracking,” Kuykendall said. “The thought of doing it by myself and having to wear a mask made me so anxious.”
Although prenatal visits and sonograms were a party of one, Kuykendall was fortunate to have been able to have her husband by her side for the birth of their baby, Axel, in June.
Pandemic babies
Kuykendall wasn’t alone in her bittersweet pandemic experience: More than 13,550 babies were born in El Paso last year, surely making for a Mother’s Day like no other this year.
What could have been nine months of bliss became a long period of stress, fear, isolation and frustration for expectant mothers. Photo shoots, birthing and child care classes, routine in-person prenatal care and family celebrations were not an option during the pandemic.
“I never thought my first pregnancy would be like this,” said El Pasoan Stephanie Almodovar, who had been trying to conceive for three years before having her baby, Sebastian Gael. “It was sad. I had to experience all the great and scary moments by myself.”
Almodovar was referred to a high-risk doctor at the peak of her pregnancy. Masked up and with sanitizer in hand, the 29-year-old would prepare mentally for each visit: fearing the worst but praying for the best.
“I wasn’t alone in my pregnancy, but COVID and restrictions made it a constant lonely experience,” she said. “The number of lonely appointments doubled for me since I had to see a specialist. To top it off, they wouldn’t allow me to FaceTime or record, so I couldn’t show my husband and family the baby’s progress.”
Fear and isolation
Karen Rojo’s major concern was contracting the virus as research shows pregnant women are more likely to experience serious illness from it than non-pregnant women. In addition, Hispanics are considered an at-risk population, making the possibility of severe illness even greater.
“My biggest fear was that I would get COVID and lose the baby,” Rojo, 25, said. “I’m a home dialysis nurse and worked up until October. I always worried about being exposed to someone with the virus. Luckily, my coworkers always looked out for me, and I took necessary precautions.”
Social isolation and fear hit Rojo the hardest at 35 weeks, when preeclampsia caused her to go into early labor. Her premature newborn, Ezequiel, weighed 5 lbs. 14 oz. and spent his first week of life in the neonatal intensive care unit.
“My husband is a truck driver and he couldn’t be there when the baby was born for safety reasons,” Rojo said. “I had to depend on people to drive me to the hospital, and when I did see my baby, it was only for an hour or two a day. My 7-year-old would cry every day because he wanted to meet his brother.”
Thousands of fathers, grandparents and siblings were prohibited from providing care and support for their loved ones.
“It was very disappointing that I wasn’t there to hear my daughter’s heartbeat,” said Carlos Rodriguez, father of 7-month-old Penelope. “My wife and I come from big families, and we were looking forward to all the normal things like the excitement of gender reveals and baby showers.”
In the end, all that mattered for Rodriguez was having a healthy baby.
Others agree that with the struggle of 2020 came precious bundles and hidden blessings.
“The opportunity to work from home and tend to my baby at any point during my shift was the greatest part for me,” Almodovar said. “Staying home during that first trimester was another blessing.”
