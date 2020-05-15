The COVID-19 pandemic altered the way seniors in their final semester at the UTEP School of Nursing completed their studies.
Those seniors were given three options to complete their clinical training: finish their coursework via virtual simulation, delay their graduation and complete their clinical hours at a later date, or continue their clinical rotations in the hospitals to graduate in May.
“This unprecedented time in nursing education has presented us with unique challenges and allowed our faculty and students the opportunity to explore innovative solutions,” School of Nursing Dean Leslie Robbins said in a statement.
In all, 74 students in the university’s traditional bachelor of science in nursing program are expected to earn their degrees May 16 although commencement ceremonies have been moved to fall.
Of those, 25 chose to complete their clinical training in El Paso hospitals during the pandemic, while 19 participated in virtual clinical experiences. Thirty finished their on-site experiences before the pandemic.
Students who participated in clinical rotations at University Medical Center of El Paso, El Paso Children’s Hospital, Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and the Hospitals of Providence were restricted from attending to patients who were suspected of having COVID-19.
Students who completed virtual clinical experiences participated in clinical scenarios, including one centered on the coronavirus pandemic.
Students in the first three semesters of the UTEP nursing program were released from their clinical obligations in late March.
