It’s just a little old house on Leon Street in El Paso’s Duranguito neighborhood. But it’s full of history, and now Pancho Villa’s stash house is being restored.
The building is where the Mexican revolutionary stashed currency, coins and other valuables he used to support his political activities – until it was raised by U.S. officials.
On the Feb. 29 broadcast of “The El Paso Radio History Show,” hosts Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent explore the past and the future of Villa’s stash house with historian Cindy Medina and Enrique Guajardo, who owns the building.
They’ll also find about a new project of the El Paso County Historical Commission to honor historic El Paso businesses.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.