Eggnog, hot toddies and hot buttered rum are traditional holiday drinks.
But in the borderland, there’s nothing better than a locally made brew – especially if you’re looking for a drink to accompany your tacos. El Paso boasts an increasing number of breweries – including Old Sheepdog Brewery and Blazing Tree Brewery – so you’re in luck.
Old Sheepdog brews a seasonal beer that makes you feel at home: a version of a ‘calientito,’ or Mexican punch, said co-owner Brisa Delgado. They feature copious amounts of seasonal fruits and spices, including guava, plums, pears, oranges, piloncillo (brown sugar), cinnamon and tejocote.
If you’re looking for a richer flavor, Delgado recommends stouts or porters, which are usually enjoyed during winter. The medium- to full-bodied beers have notes of coffee or chocolate.
The Central El Paso brewery released a safari porter on its second anniversary celebration earlier this month. Peanut butter, banana and chocolate are among its ingredients.
Peanut butter is also a popular flavor at Blazing Tree Brewery on the Eastside.
“People like peanut butter. That’s what we were trying to push and it became a big hit,” said co-owner Fernando Muniz.
If you are over pumpkin spice, Muniz recommends the Royal Razz Imperial with a touch of vanilla, chocolate and of course, raspberries.
Want more chocolate? Muniz said you then must try the Funk You – a dark beer you can mix with the Royal Razz Imperial for a sweeter flavor.
