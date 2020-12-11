San Diego – PAC-MAN, who became a pop culture icon as the main character of the highest-grossing video game ever, has been named the 2020 inductee into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame.
This year, PAC-MAN is celebrating his 40th anniversary and is being honored as the original digital game mascot for his enduring impact he has had on the video game industry and the role of storytelling in games.
After being created by Toru Iwatani, a Japanese game designer, the game was first released in Tokyo in May 1980 and shortly thereafter made its debut in the United States in October of the same year.
PAC-MAN joins Batman, who was the first character inducted, launching the Museum Character Hall of Fame in 2019.
“We thought PAC-MAN would be the perfect addition to the Museum Character Hall of Fame because he inspires a sense of nostalgia in many of us and even though he is turning 40, he is still highly relevant in pop culture today,” said Eddie Ibrahim, senior director of programming for the Comic-Con Museum. “Characters tell the stories of pop culture and what better time, when we are more digital than ever, to honor our first digital character.”
The online induction celebration will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17 and will consist of a combination of interactive live stream elements and pre-recorded content and videos. The celebration will feature discussions and segments featuring game developers as well as fans.
Information: donate.comic-conmuseum.org/pacman.
