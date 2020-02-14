P.E.O., a Philanthropic Educational Organization, celebrated its founding at Coronado Country Club on Jan. 25.
UTEP President Heather Wilson updated the group about the university’s programs and achievements during the event.
P.E.O. was founded on Jan. 21, 1869, by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. It is one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America.
Friendship is the cornerstone of P.E.O., which thrives in its unique sisterhood. P.E.O. exists to be a source of encouragement and support for women to realize their potential in whatever worthwhile endeavor they choose, members said.