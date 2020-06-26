As many local Downtown restaurants open with limited capacities, a new pilot program wants to see you to your seat.
The Downtown Management District has launched the Fresh Air Food Court, which aims to support local eateries while providing the public a designated open-air area to enjoy their take-out meals.
“We empathize with businesses and understand the past few months have been extremely stressful. We applaud all of their efforts to sustain their livelihoods during this time,” Joe Gudenrath, DMD executive director, said in a statement.
The food court, which opened June 18, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through July 5 at Mills Avenue at Mesa Street near San Jacinto Plaza.
The seating is socially distanced and sanitized regularly, officials said. Only dining customers are allowed with parties of six or less and there’s a 90-minute time limit. There’s no smoking allowed and facemasks are encouraged before eating and after finishing meals.
