92nd Academy Awards - Press Room

From left: Oscar winners Joaquin Phoenix, best performance by an actor in a leading role for ‘Joker;’ Renee Zellweger, best performance by an actress in a leading role for ‘Judy;” and Brad Pitt, best performance by an actor in a supporting role for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ at the Oscars.

 Photo by Jordan Strauss / Associated Press

Here are the winners of the 92nd Academy Awards, held on Sunday, Feb. 9 in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles:

 

Best Picture: “Parasite”

 

Director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

 

Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

 

Actress: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

 

Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

 

Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

 

Original Screenplay:  “Parasite”

 

Adapted Screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit”

 

International Feature: “Parasite” (South Korea)

 

Animated Feature: “Toy Story 4”

 

Sound Editing: “Ford v Ferrari”

 

Visual Effects: “1917”

 

Film Editing: “Ford v Ferrari”

 

Animated Short: “Hair Love”

 

Live Action Short: “The Neighbors’ Window”

 

Documentary Short: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

 

Original Score: “Joker”

 

Original Song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

 

Production Design: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

 

Cinematography: “1917”

 

Costume Design: “Little Women”

 

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Bombshell”

 

Documentary Feature: “American Factory”

 

Sound Mixing: “1917”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags