Opera UTEP to present ‘Luisa Fernanda’ zarzuela

Do you marry your childhood sweetheart or the rich man who adores you? And what do you do about the scheming woman who seduces a childhood sweetheart?
Sounds like a typical romance novel or plot to a telenovela.
Instead, it is the main plot of the zarzuela, “Luisa Fernanda,” which Opera UTEP will perform April 7 and 9 at Magoffin Auditorium on campus.
“Zarzuela has been an interest of mine, even long before I moved to El Paso,” said Opera UTEP Director Cherry Duke, who is directing the zarzuela, a Spanish operetta. “When I discovered that El Paso used to host an international zarzuela festival, I knew I wanted to bring zarzuela back to our city.”
In the traditional telling of “Luisa Fernanda,” Duke said, “the story is about Vidal, a wealthy but rustic landowner from the country, who seeks a wife — Luisa Fernanda. But Luisa Fernanda is in love with the boy next door, Javier.”
Javier left their corner of Madrid and became a high-ranking military officer. He has all but forgotten about his neighborhood sweetheart and when he returns, is seduced by the Duchess Carolina.
“Meanwhile, the people in Madrid, including Luisa, are tired of the unjust rule by the monarchy, and seek to overturn the balance of power,” Duke said. “To oppose Javier, Vidal allies himself with the uprising and becomes a hero in an ensuing battle.”
Because she wanted to be respectful and authentic with the UTEP presentation, Duke did her research before attempting the zarzuela.
“In addition to studying Spanish for the last two years, last summer I coached extensively in New York City with ‘the king of zarzuela,’ conductor and pianist Pablo Zinger. Last spring, Pablo coached our Opera UTEP singers virtually on zarzuela pieces they were preparing for that semester’s scenes concert.”
Last summer, Duke also spent a great deal of time with El Paso’s Rita Triana, one of the most revered performers of traditional Spanish dance in the United States.
Duke said she has loved working with her students and several professionals to put on the show.
“We have had many deep discussions about characters, culture, relationships, and personal responsibility,” she said. “Learning a complete role in an opera, musical, or zarzuela, is daunting at best, and this show is no exception.”
Leading guest roles are UTEP voice professor Phillip Hill as Vidal and El Paso native Diego Valdez, who’s pursuing an opera career in New York, as Javier. Duke’s husband, Brian Downen, also plays a featured role along with other voice faculty members.
The chorus, primarily members of UTEP Concert Chorale, directed by Elsa Fraser Wilson, also plays a major role in the show. In the pit will be a 45-piece orchestra lead by El Paso Symphony Orchestra music director Bohuslav Rattay.
But the title role and the villain are portrayed by two UTEP seniors: Odalis Aguirre as Luisa Fernanda and Rebeca González as the plotting Duchess Carolina.
“The character of Luisa Fernanda is honest, obedient, just and caring,” Aguirre said. “Luisa also struggles to decide if she wants to stay fighting for the love of Javier or give love another chance by marrying Vidal, who loves and respects her.”
Aguirre, who began singing mariachi then added classical music to her repertoire, said zarzuela “is a creative outlet that is full of flavor and romance, like soap opera.”
But it also has purpose, she added.
“To me, ‘Luisa Fernanda’ is a story about standing up for what you love and what you believe in. The people of Madrid chose to stand up and fight for freedom and so did Luisa Fernanda.”
“The lesson to be learned from this zarzuela is that justice comes in different ways and that everyone has the right to speak up and stand up for what is right,” Aguirre said. “ Come to the show and see what side Luisa chooses and who she gives her heart to.”
