Two new community centers have opened their doors, ushering in the El Paso summer with an invitation for residents to come play, exercise and learn.
The Chamizal Community Center and Library, 2110 Cypress, and the Valle Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alameda, opened for the first time on Saturday, April 17.
They joined a handful of others that reopened after having been closed throughout most of the pandemic, including the Galatzan, Veterans, Gary del Palacio, David Ortiz, Marty Robbins and Nations Tobin recreation centers.
The Chamizal and Valle Bajo centers are two of the three community centers approved as part of the 2012 quality of life bond.
The third, the Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center, will open at Lomaland Park, 715 Lomita, in the Lower Valley later this summer, city officials said.
The $11 million Chamizal, constructed in a building that once housed a Levi’s denim factory, is 36,550 square feet and features a double gymnasium, weights room, game space, a community room, a library and a covered courtyard.
Its surrounding park includes a playground with shade canopy, picnic tables, basketball and futsal courts and a spray park with 11 spray features. The spray park was funded separately with $1.3 million from a Community Development Block Grant.
The $12.4 million Valle Bajo center is 27,885 square feet and includes a library, gym and basketball courts, fitness and weight rooms, a community room, flat fields and a playground.
The $11 million, 23,000-squarefoot Carreon center will have a double gymnasium, cardio weights room, game space, community meeting room, community kitchen, community cyber lounge and an outdoor courtyard.
Hours and information: elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.
