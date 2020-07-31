It will forever remain a defining moment in our region’s history: Aug. 3, 2019, when a gunman drove 10 hours from north central Texas to El Paso and shot up a Walmart.
He killed 23 people, injured dozens others and terrorized our binational community.
As we look back on that fateful day a year later, our hearts without a doubt will again break.
What will remain unbroken is our resiliency, our unity and our love for our neighbors.
We are El Paso Strong.
