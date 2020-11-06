The image on the cover of this week’s B-Section is by U.S. Marine Corp veteran Casey Brown, winner of the 2020 Veterans Day Poster Contest.
The dark images against the bright background are meant to represent the sharp contrast most veterans experience between military and civilian life, Brown told the Veterans Day National Committee that selects the winning poster each year.
“I feel honored and respectful of the fact that I am representing my fellow veterans and brothers and sister in arms. It is my hope to express in art what most of us feel,” Brown said in a statement.
The poster features silhouettes of veterans helping each other climb a mountain, with supporters of the community cheering them on.
The sky represents the serenity that veterans seek in pining for peace, in drowning the echoes of war, he said.
“I wanted to express the beauty and rigidness of the camaraderie in military service,” Brown said. “I would like others to see the life cycle of a veteran. When we are young, we see others serving and have a hope for living up to the legacy made by the veterans in our lives. That desire to serve grows.
“ We opt to give our time and talents to the service of our country; it can be a struggle and sacrifice at times. We help others along the way, we ask for help from time to time.”
“We turn back around and help those next in line. Then at the end, we get to look back and ask ourselves if we left this country better than we found it; if we chose others’ lives over our own.”
The contrast also fits this year’s 2020 theme, “Vision: Veterans in Focus,” the committee said in a news release.
Commemorated each year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day honors America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the nation.
It’s estimated nearly 50,000 veterans – men and women who served on active duty in the U.S. military – live in El Paso County, according to the latest American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau. That was the estimate for 2014-18, and didn’t account for people who served in the National Guard or Reserve but were not called to active duty.
It also doesn’t account for those currently serving at Fort Bliss, which is home to more than 35,000 active duty military personnel and a major source of pride in our region.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, parades and other events typically held to honor veterans have been put on hold.
National veteran cemeteries, including Fort Bliss, remain open but also won’t hold typical events to honor veterans.
This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II: Germany surrendered in May 1945, with the formal surrender documents signed on Sept. 2, 1945, designating the day as the official victory over Japan day, or V-J Day.
While we especially salute those WWII veterans across the borderland, today we honor all those who have served or are serving our nation with a sincere and heartfelt, “Thank you for your service.”
