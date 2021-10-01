El Paso musicians Jim Ward and Emily Davis kicked off a four-city mini-tour at the RockHouse Bar & Grill on Montana Avenue Grill on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The tour is in support the release of their newest records: Ward’s solo album, “Daggers,” and Davis’ “Never a Moment Alone,” her second with her band The Murder Police. The two were also set to perform in Phoenix, San Diego and Los Angeles through the weekend.
Previous story: Jim Ward & Emily Davis on life, music and joint tour
See a full calendar of borderland entertainment events at elpasoinc.com/local-events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.