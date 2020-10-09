NEW YORK — It’s Saturday at 9:30 p.m. and Stevie Nicks is singing on the phone.
The rock icon is at her Los Angeles home, where she’s been cooped up since December after wrapping the “An Evening with Fleetwood Mac” tour.
She arrived there to relax after spending a year on the road. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit. Stuck at the house is both good and bad for Nicks.
The good news? Her house is a creative oasis where all her favorite musical instruments live. It’s where she spent a year recording her 2011 album “In Your Dreams.”
Her 10-month stint — and counting — at home fueled her to record the new single “Show Them the Way,” out on Oct. 9.
“It’s beautiful,” she says after singing the song’s chorus at the end of a 90-minute-plus interview with the Associated Press.
The bad news? Nicks is 72 and doesn’t want to be homebound when she prefers to be singing live on the road.
“This is stealing what I consider to be my last youthful years,” Nicks said. “I don’t have just 10 years to hang around and wait for this thing to go away. I have places to go, people to sing for, another album to make.”
Nicks is hoping to satisfy fans with the new concert film “Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert,” available at select theaters and drive-ins on Oct. 21 and 25.
A CD and digital album of the concert will be released Oct. 30.
“As we started to understand that this COVID thing was not a joke, I started going to myself, ‘Well, you know what? This may be the closest to going to a big, big concert that’s actually not from 1977 that is new,’” Nicks said. “It’s brand new and it’s fantastic.”
