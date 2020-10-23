Creative Kids is getting, well, creative with its annual fundraiser oLoteria to benefit its youth development programs.
The oLoteria: Plan V event will be held virtually starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 via the ShinDig online event platform.
Hosted by Marina Monsisvais and Paul Ro, the fundraiser will include ingredients needed to create a signature cocktail and music and entertainment by El Paso’s Jim Ward and Calexico.
Tickets are $175 and include a specially curated oLoteria in a Box featuring Tito’s, mixers, Twang rimming salts, signature oLoteria shaker and glasses, a calavera candle, an oLoteria game set, a Creative Kids print and So El Paso chips + salsa, plus the access code to the event on ShinDig.
VIP boxes can be ordered to be delivered by Ozzy, the El Paso Locomotive mascot.
Tickets for those who don’t want to purchase the oLoteria in a Box but would still like to attend the virtual event are available for $50.
Proceeds from the event benefit Creative Kids, which provides provides art-related programs for pediatric oncology patients, disconnected youth in outlaying areas of the county, migrant students, low-income students and high school students considering careers in visual arts and digital media, among others.
Information: 915-533.9575; creativekidsart.org
