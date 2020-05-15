As he himself would have been the first to say, everything began with Little Richard — not just rock ’n’ roll but gender bending as showmanship, self-mythology as an art form, drag in the middle of Main Street.
And while much of what the man born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia, laid claim to had roots deep in African American culture, his genius was to position himself like a throw-down ball queen decimating the competition as he played the dozens, positioning himself as the originator, the basis of all the begats.
He was too much; no one ever said different. Even his too-muchness had its source in a rich and vivid queer identity he alternately skirted, trumpeted and refuted but could never successfully efface.
It is there in the music, of course, but also in a personal presentation only marginally less startling and radical today than it would have been in the repressive and homophobic America of the 1950s.
“There would be no Prince without the King,” costume designer Arianne Phillips said on Instagram after Little Richard died at age 87 on May 9.
It included an indelible black-and-white image of Little Richard wearing a fringed jumpsuit, his arms upraised in the posture of an evangelical preacher, his eyes rimmed in kohl, his hair a bouffant nimbus, his mustache penciled on above a rouged mouth in a provocative moue.
Without the man Mick Jagger called the King, there would likely have been no Jagger himself, made up and prancing onstage in skintight jumpsuits, or any of the other musicians whose assaults on gender did not come out of nowhere.
There would have been no Elton John, queening in front of millions, or David Bowie, who freely credited Little Richard’s inspiration.
There would be no Madonna who, in appropriating vogueing was also inadvertently paying homage to a lineage of drag and trans and queer people whose otherness could not be wiped off like greasepaint when the curtain came down.
Given how improbable it was that the raw and unconstrained talents of a sexually uncategorizable (though essentially queer) black man with one leg shorter and one eye larger than the other would come to be positioned at the center of 20th-century culture, what seems miraculous is that Little Richard happened at all.
Who could have predicted the mainstream ascent of a sometime drag performer who, before his first hit record, worked as a dishwasher at bus station slop joint in the Jim Crow South?
How did the comet of Little Richard’s gift blaze its way to visibility?
It almost didn’t happen. Early publicity material and album covers show the effort record labels made to package Little Richard to accommodate the conservative tastes of the time.
He is dressed in sack suits or sweater jackets of a kind favored by superstars like Nat King Cole.
Yet Little Richard was nobody’s crossover act or bumpkin. Appearing as an unlikely nightclub act in the 1956 Hollywood film “The Girl Can’t Help It,” with Jayne Mansfield and Tom Ewell, Little Richard stands to pound the piano while dressed in a conservative gray sharkskin suit.
When the camera pulls back, though, we note that his shoes are two-tone, silver on black; the toe caps may even be metal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.