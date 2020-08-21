El Paso is not without its storied – and sometimes ugly – past.
In the early 1900s, Mexicans crossing the Santa Fe international bridge to work or shop in El Paso were doused with chemical agents as some feared they’d spread typhus – a disease carried by lice.
It’s not a well-known piece of the borderland’s history, but a group of El Paso playwrights and actors are bringing it to light with an original radio play set to be released this month.
Inspired by true events, “No Más” tells the story of Carmelita Torres, a young Mexican housekeeper who commuted to El Paso for work daily and led a protest against the bathhouses in 1917.
“My aim is to bring to light a true story that El Pasoans should have been taught in grade school,” El Paso playwright M.E. O’Toole-Pitts said in a statement.
O’Toole-Pitts, who wrote and directed “No Más,” received a $3,700 grant from the Artist Incubator Program from the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department for the project.
Originally planned as a stage play, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the playwright to rewrite the piece as a radio play. It was set to be released on Anchor on Aug. 21, and will also be available on Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts.
“I honestly didn’t know how it was all going to work – rehearsing remotely. I wanted a quality production, but I also wanted to keep the team safe during a pandemic,” said O’Toole-Pitts, who also directed “The Comedy of Errors” for the 2018 Shakespeare on the Rocks festival. “But it worked out great. Because we weren’t worried about COVID-19 every rehearsal, we were able to focus on the work and focus on creating.”
In “No Más,” eight actors tell the story of rebellion, activism and sisterhood, organizers said in a press release.
“I feel it’s important to honor this history and reflect on the lessons imparted,” El Paso poet and performer Celia Aguilar, who plays the part of Carmelita Torres, said in a statement. “I am honored to portray such a powerful and inspiring woman, and I hope this play ignites a fire in the hearts of all who experience it.”
The fear of a typhus outbreak led to the bathhouses, where Mexican border crossers were sprayed with chemicals such as kerosene.
Then-El Paso Mayor Tom Lea Jr., in a telegram to the U.S. Surgeon General, wrote that hundreds of “dirty lousey destitute Mexicans” were arriving in El Paso daily and would “undoubtedly bring and spread typhus unless a quarantine is placed at once.”
On Jan. 28, 1917, Torres refused the delousing and rallied other women on the international trolley with her to protest. She was later arrested, and the practice continued for decades to come.
“I thought it was an amazing story but I didn’t know it was true,” technical director and sound editor Rayell Abad Guangorena said in a statement.
“Knowing that Carmelita really led a revolt and that these things really happened to Mexicans crossing here – it’s shocking. I felt especially drawn to the project during these times, when protests are happening all over.”
“We’re living in a time of upheaval like they were in 1917.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.