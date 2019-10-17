Oct. 23, 1928 – Oct. 11, 2019
Ninette “Nono” Altus, founder of the iconic Nonos boutique, died peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 11.
She was born in El Paso to Jacques Guez and Mary Ginsberg Guez, and attended the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
She was married to the late Frank Altus for 72 years. They had two daughters, Linda (Maurie Lieber) and Missy (Hector Ayala), and a granddaughter, Sophie Lieber.
She founded Nonos in 1961 as a children’s boutique, later adding women’s fashions to the store.
In addition to her two beautiful daughters and granddaughter, she is survived by her sister Betty (Laviage), niece Jacque and nephew Marc, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister Edith Schwartz and brother Julius Guez.
Nono was buried at B’nai Zion Ceremony next to her beloved Frankie in a private ceremony Oct. 13. Donations in her memory may be made to the El Paso Community Foundation’s Shooting Victims’ Fund.