El Paso will be the site of a National Hockey League preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 3 after the city won the Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020 fan contest.
The Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes will face off at the El Paso County Events Center, 4100 E. Paisano.
The event series will kick off with a food donation as part of the Kraft Hockeyville Cares initiative. The public can donate canned and nonperishable food between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the event center now through Sept. 28. Kraft Heinz will supplement the donation. The El Paso Rhinos players will deliver the donations to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.
The Stanley Cup will make stops at various locations across the Sun City on Thursday, Sept. 30, including from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kraft HockeyvilleTM USA Community Celebration at San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W. Mills in Downtown.
The public can take pictures with the Stanley Cup, NHL Alumni and El Paso Rhinos players. Local bands will perform and borderland food trucks will be available. Kraft Heinz will offer food sampling, and the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile will make an appearance.
El Paso earned its designation as 2020’s most-spirited hockey community in America after getting the most votes in the online Kraft Hockeyville contest. The event center won $150,000 in rink upgrades from Kraft Heinz and the Rhinos won $10,000 in new equipment from the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.
Tickets to the NHL game are limited and will only be distributed by the El Paso Local Organizing Committee.
The public can be added to a waiting list for tickets at elpasorhinos.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.