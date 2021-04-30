The 2021 NFL Draft is being held this weekend in Cleveland.
As today's best college players hope to hear their names called by any one of the NFL's 32 teams, it’s a good time to revisit Miners who’ve made the cut. In the past 20 years, 13 Miners have been selected in the draft.
But just two have been selected since 2008: Aaron Jones (fifth round 2017 by the Green Bay Packers) and Will Hernandez (second round 2018 by the New York Giants). Both are still with their teams, with Jones recently signing a four-year $50 million contract with the Packers. Hernandez is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but has started every game since 2018.
Other notables have been Seth Joyner, Chris Jacke, Brian Young, Thomas Howard, Johnnie Lee Higgins and Quintin Demps.
But the Miners who've had the most successful NFL careers so far were drafted in the 1950s and 60s, including:
Jesse Whittenton: Fifth round, LA Rams, 1956. Whittenton also starred for the Vince Lombardi Packers in the early to mid-1960s. In nine seasons, he won NFL titles in 1961 and 1962. He went to a pair of Pro Bowls and is in the Packers Hall of Fame. Whittenton was also a terrific golfer and spent a few years on the Senior Tour.
Don Maynard: New York Giants, ninth round, 1957. Maynard is the only former Miner in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1987). Although he played in the famous 1957 NFL title game – won in overtime by the Baltimore Colts – he became one of the great receivers of all time with the New York Jets. He was Joe Namath’s favorite target and won a Super Bowl with the Jets.
He still ranks 13th all-time in touchdown receptions. His No. 13 jersey was retired by the Jets.
Chuck Hughes: Philadelphia Eagles, fourth round, 1967. Hughes played for the Eagles for his first three seasons before he was traded to the Detroit Lions prior to the 1970 campaign. He was playing the Chicago Bears on Oct. 24, 1971, when he col- lapsed on the field late in the game and died.
Fred Carr: Green Bay Packers, first round, 1968. Carr played linebacker in the NFL for 10 seasons, all with the Packers. He made three Pro Bowls and like Whittenton, was inducted into the packers Hall of Fame.
George Daney: Kansas City Chiefs, first round, 1968. Daney played his entire seven-year career with the Chiefs under coach Hank Stram. He won a Super Bowl ring in 1970 when Kansas City defeated Min- nesota 23-7 in Super Bowl IV.
Charlie West: Minnesota Vikings, second round, 1968. West started 92 games over 12 seasons with the Vikings, De- troit Lions and Denver Broncos. He played in Super Bowl IV. He had a 98-yard punt return for a touchdown as a rookie with Minnesota in 1968.
Bob Wallace: Chicago Bears, second round, 1968. Wallace played five years for the Bears, racking up 109 passes for 1,403 yards and nine touch downs during his career.
