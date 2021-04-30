The last restaurant to complete Hotel Paso del Norte’s dining options, 1700° Steak House, was set to open Friday, April 30.
The menu at 1700° Steak House is anchored by aged USDA prime beef, officials said in a news release.
“Some of these fine, hand-cut steaks are from cattle born on Native American lands where traditional ranching practices are supported. This helps to reinvest in Native American ranchers, families, and communities,” the release states.
The steak house also offers seafood, appetizers, side dishes and desserts, as well as world-class wines by the bottle and glass, local and national craft beer selections and barrel-aged and handcrafted cocktails.
“We are serving the best of El Paso with a culinary scene inspired by the many influences that have shaped this region’s cuisine,” Chef Andy Ribelin said in a statement.
“El Paso is not Tex-Mex, rather a culmination of Mexican, Southwestern, and American culinary styles combined with the region’s ample bounty of meat and produce,” added Ribelin, an El Paso native whose grandfather was a chef at the city’s International Club in the 1950s. “It’s a fusion of flavors like nowhere else.”
Other dining options in the hotel include the famous Dome Bar known for its Tiffany-style stained-glass dome ceiling and cognacs and whiskeys; Sabor restaurant and patio with regional dishes; and Dulce bakery, café and gelateria that also serves salads and sandwiches.
The hotel’s 10th floor El Mirador Rooftop Bar – which offers specialty cocktails, bottle service, light menu options and live entertainment – is also open to the public. Patrons in the early 20th century came to watch the Mexican Revolution while drinking libations on the rooftop.
The hotel last fall completed its multi-million-dollar renovation, reopening in October after having been closed for several years.
Now part of the Marriott Autograph Collection, the Trost-designed hotel originally opened in 1912 and was formerly the Camino Real Hotel. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“For everyone who lives here and visits, Hotel Paso del Norte is part of the El Paso story,” Ribelin said. “We welcome every guest as though they are coming home by putting our souls into the entirety of the experience: the menu, the quality of our ingredients, the beauty of the venue, and a level of service that is personable, yet elegant and fun."
Information: 915-534-3000; hotelpdn.com
