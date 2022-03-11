El Paso native Lawrence Acosta, who studied at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, has been named the new executive chef at the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park.
“I cook for my grandmother’s heart,” Acosta said in a statement. “Coming from a large Mexican family, food is at the center of everything we do and has always been my favorite way to bring people together. The El Paso community is much like a large family, and every dish we serve tells the stories of past, present, and future.”
Acosta, who also trained at Riverside High School’s culinary program, has spent time at the iconic San Antonio restaurant, Omni La Mansión del Rio, and in some of El Paso’s most noted kitchens, including Tom’s Folk Cafe, Dark Horse Tavern, Palomino Tavern and the El Paso Country Club.
At the Plaza, Acosta is responsible for menu development and dining experiences at Ámbar Restaurante and the rooftop lounge La Perla.
He is manages in-room dining and catering for meetings and groups, bringing a sense of five-star elevation and imagination to the food and beverage experience, officials said in a news release.
“Authentic, destination-focused experiences are what sets Independent Collection properties apart from the rest, and welcoming someone with the passion and talent, like Chef Lawrence, allows us to elevate The Plaza’s guest experience even further,” hotel General Manager Adrian Gonzalez said in a statement.
