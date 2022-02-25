New Locomotive coach ready for fast play

Because of the instant success El Paso Locomotive FC has enjoyed, the search for a new head coach had to be an extensive one.
And it was. In fact, it extended to the other side of the world.
Australian John Hutchinson will lead the Locomotive in its fourth season of existence, taking over for Mark Lowry, who led the team to three straight playoff appearances.
Hutchinson, 41, has been an assistant coach abroad in the Japanese and Australian top-flight leagues, as well as in the United States as a first team assistant coach with the Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer.
“I’ve always worked really closely with coaching staffs and players around the world through the years, but this is a little different in that the final decision is now mine,” said Hutchinson.
“And even so, I’ll never stop asking for the opinions of my staff and allow them a lot of freedom to coach the way they know how.”
Hutchinson is also relying on his returning players to play a role with team cohesion.
“We’re still building the roster while getting ready for the season. We’ve implemented a system where, as new players arrive, we expect the current players to help them transition to what we do on and off the field.”
Hutchinson and the team return to the field on March 12, with the home opener against New Mexico United at Southwest University Park on Saturday, March 19. The season will feature 34 matches – 17 of them at home – through Oct. 8.
Asked if there was any pressure of expectations to keep a winning tradition, Hutchinson quickly put things into perspective.
“We can never forget that this is just a game that we love. If a surgeon is operating on a young kid, that’s pressure. For us, it’s about building a soccer program that’s successful,” he said.
“I understand what the expectations are from the club and the fans, and we want to continue the success, and I have no doubt that the players we bring in want to attain that goal as well.”
Although winning is the ultimate goal, it isn’t the only one.
“We want to be ambassadors for the sport. It’s very important for us to attend community events around the city and make sure that players and coaches are involved with the younger soccer players and programs throughout El Paso. We want to a part of the reason soccer in El Paso continues to grow.”
Creating a great atmosphere at home games for fans is also a top priority for Hutchinson.
“We play in a beautiful stadium and the fans are right there close to the action so we want to bring an exciting brand of soccer to El Paso and hopefully, the wins will come too.”
On the field, the plan is very simple: attack, attack, attack.
“I like a faster style of play,” Hutchinson said. “We’re going to play attacking soccer and hopefully put a lot of pressure on the opposing goalie. I believe in taking risks and we’re definitely going to try to win while entertaining the fans.”
Hutchinson, who coached in the MLS with Seattle, has visited much of the U.S. – but not the Sun City.
“This is my first time in El Paso. I’ve been here about three weeks and I’m still getting situated, but I’m already feeling comfortable; the people here have been so friendly and welcoming.”
Hutchinson is quickly learning about the local cuisine.
“Because I’m a terrible cook, I’ve gone out with my staff to eat a few times and I must say that I love the Mexican food here. However, the portions they serve you here are out of control,” he said with a laugh. “I think I might put on a few pounds.”
