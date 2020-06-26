El Paso artists and brothers Jeremiah Navarro and Dave Navarro unveiled their latest mural at the El Paso International Airport on June 24.
The New Horizons installation – located at the east end of the terminal by the airport’s entrance – depicts an airplane ascending into the skies, with the star on the mountain behind it and bright green prickly pears surrounding it.
The brothers are behind the El Paso Strong mural on Cotton Street that became a symbol of strength and unity in the community following the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an East Central Walmart.
“In this climate that we find ourselves in, it was an honor to create something that can make people think of the future and where we’re going, where we’re headed,” Jeremiah Navarro said.
“We hope it motivates people to think positively about the future.”
Director of Aviation Sam Rodriguez said he hopes the mural will provide a memorable sendoff to those traveling in and out of El Paso.
“As passengers begin to fly again we want to ensure their comfort, which includes elevating their safety as well as their spirit,” Rodriguez said.
The mural is a part of a recenlty completed landscape and lighting project, which included the wall’s restoration and removal of tile.
