One of El Paso’s first communities, Segundo Barrio, has been nominated by El Paso County to become a national historic district. The area, dating back to the 1880s, is brimming with cultural importance and home to more than 600 historic buildings.
On the Oct. 3 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk Valeria Venecia, heritage tourism coordinator in the county’s office of economic development, about the new district.
Then Janine Young with the El Paso County Historical Commission explains what it takes to make an historical marker.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
