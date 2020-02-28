Steve Wilson, chair of the UTEP Department of Music, center, speaks about the Communities For Peace collaboration. In the background are from left, Felipa Solis, executive director of El Paso Pro-Musica; Ruth Ellen Jacobson, executive director of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra; Bohuslav Rattay, conductor and music director of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra; Elisa Fraser Wilson, associate professor of choral music and voice at UTEP; and Arianne Marcee, executive director of El Paso Opera.