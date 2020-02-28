El Paso’s top music organizations have come together to commission a new piece of music to honor the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting.
Written by Cuban American composer Jorge Martin, the piece was commissioned by Communities for Peace, a collaboration of El Paso Opera, El Paso Pro-Musica, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra and the University of Texas at El Paso Department of Music.
The working title is “El Paso Requiem.”
“We have come together to form Communities for Peace as an artistic response to the pain and shock our community felt on this tragic day,” the group said in a statement. “Together, we are proud to commission a new work to acknowledge this horrific tragedy and offer consolation to our community.”
The world premiere of the 22-minute cantata – one minute for each person killed in the massacre – will be held 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26 at the Plaza Theatre.
The concerts, which will be led by El Paso Symphony Orchestra conductor Bohuslav Rattay, will include a UTEP music department chorus and El Paso Opera soloists.
Communities for Peace is working with the El Paso Community Foundation to raise $15,000 to support the project.
Donate online at epcf.org/peace.