Jaxon’s, Ashley’s Gardens, and Bill Parks BBQ are among some local restaurants that once operated in the borderland and are featured in a new book.
The El Paso County Historical Society’s book, “Lost Restaurants of El Paso,” includes the history of these restaurants, complete with pictures and menus.
“El Paso’s earliest days, the mix of travelers who have moved through the Pass City have left their mark on the meals that grace our tables as well as the tables of our lost restaurants, including the Hacienda Café and Café Central,” Historical Society officials said in a news release.
Among the stories that readers will find in the new book is how the infamous Mexican revolutionary general Pancho Villa could often be found enjoying ice cream baseballs at the Elite Confectionary.
The El Paso County Historical Society, which was founded in 1954, is a nonprofit organization that works to research the history of the region and share it with the public. It’s based out of the historic Burges House, 603 W. Yandell, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.