The Neon Desert Music Festival is moving to the fall this year.
The festival, now in its 10th year, was set to return to Downtown El Paso Memorial Day weekend May 23-24.
Because social distancing may still be in effect in some form in May, the festival has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5-6, organizers said.
“While we love spending our Memorial Day weekends with you all, we’re making this move in cooperation with the city of El Paso as we believe it’s in the best interest of our community,” organizers said in a news release. “We could not be more excited to ring in our 10th anniversary with everyone this fall.”
Last year, the festival attracted some 45,000 people and brought more than 40 local, national and international singers, bands and DJs to Downtown El Paso.
That marked the most successful event to date, organizers said, with nearly a 50% attendance increase over 2018.
Information: @neondesert on Facebook; @ndmf on Instagram.
