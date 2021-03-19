The NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket was announced in keeping with sports during the pandemic: stripped down, masked up and written hopefully in pencil.
Some of the usual excitement — is the alma mater being shipped to Portland, Oregon, or Pittsburgh followed by a rush to book flights and hotels — was removed from the equation this year because the entire 68-team tournament, which began Thursday, March 18 with four play-in games, is being staged in and around Indianapolis.
The usually raucous celebrations of a bubble team finding out it had landed a berth were muted, with the players often seated in chairs at a distance with their faces covered.
As expected, Gonzaga, unbeaten in 26 games, was awarded the top seed and placed in the West region. Baylor, Illinois and Michigan were given the other No. 1 seeds. Hartford and Grand Canyon are making their first appearances, and Georgetown and Oregon State — picked last in their conferences at the start of the season — are unexpected interlopers as Big East and Pac-12 champions.
Duke and Kentucky, the sport’s two biggest TV draws, are gone together from the tournament for the first time in 45 years, but at least the star of the 2018 tournament has returned: Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, age 101 and fully vaccinated, is back as Loyola-Chicago’s talisman.
Still, the event’s characteristic volatility may extend well beyond the court given the effects of the pandemic.
This year, it is fair to say, March Madness is not hyperbole. Consider the extraordinary lengths that the NCAA, after canceling last year’s tournament, which was expected to generate $800 million, is taking to stage the event in a season in which 20% of regular-season games were canceled, numerous prominent coaches contracted the virus and powerhouse programs like Duke, Virginia and Kansas dropped out of their conference tournaments last week because of coronavirus infections.
The teams, which began arriving in Indianapolis on March 13 by chartered plane, or by bus if they were within 350 miles, have been required to return seven days of negative tests before departing. They will be sequestered in single rooms on their own floor in hotels where they can eat, sleep, study, practice and in some cases play without having to step foot outdoors.
The fear, of course, is that players might contract the virus while mingling with the hundreds of thousands of fans who are expected to descend on Indianapolis over the next few weeks as the five basketball venues — from quaint Hinkle Fieldhouse to voluminous Lucas Oil Stadium — will be opened to 25% capacity.
If teams, which will be tested daily, do not have at least five players available, they will be replaced by a team on a waiting list. After that, teams that cannot play will exit and their opponents will be advanced to the next round. It is not clear whether an infected team will be required to have a coach.
“I can’t imagine an athletic director not having some supervision or coach available in some capacity,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president
for basketball. “But these are extreme times.”
