A new disc golf course has opened at Nations Tobin Park in Northeast El Paso.
The sport is similar to golf, but instead of using a ball and clubs, players throw a frisbee disc from a tee box into a standing basket.
The goal is to get the disc into the basket in the least number of throws or strokes. The budding sport can be played individually or with a group.
“Disc golf is becoming a popular sport in our community, and we are more than excited to provide this unique course here in El Paso,” Managing Director of Cultural Affairs and Recreation Ben Fyffe said in a statement.
As part of Parks and Recreation Month, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department hosted an inaugural disc throwing ceremony and tournament on July 17.
The Parks and Recreation staff worked with local disc golf organizations to add the new recreational amenity to the park, and JOBE Materials donated the concrete needed for the course, city officials said.
“This course is a true community collaboration and would not have happened without the strong advocates of the Disc Golf community,” District 2 City Rep. Alexandra Annello said in a statement.
The course at the park, 8831 Railroad, is free and open daily to everyone of all ages from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Visitors can check-out discs free of charge inside the recreation center office with an identification.
Information: quickscores.com/elpaso or elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation on Facebook.
