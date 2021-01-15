A new book based on real events tells the story of murder and mistaken identity on Mexico’s border with El Paso.
Author Robert Parmelee has written “A Bridge Apart,” a book that reveals the true story of a love story turned upside down by border violence during Prohibition and the Depression. Ultimately, the events involved the highest levels in the American and Mexican governments.
On the Jan. 23 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, Parmelee details the incredible story, and we’ll hear some of his vivid descriptions of fighting in Juárez.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
