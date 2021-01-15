Every now and then I run into unique and interesting people. Dr. Efren Buff De La Rosa is such a person.
Did you know he was a kick boxer in the 1980s? Yes! After training for the sport, he actually participated in a real bout. He knocked his opponent out.
He soon dropped the sport, but with great satisfaction that he accomplished his goal. He’s been my foot doctor for months.
DR. DE LA ROSA was born and raised in El Paso and graduated from Burges High School. He attended El Paso Community College and the University of Texas at El Paso before leaving to the California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco, California.
After graduating from medical school, De La Rosa served a one-year medical residency at Los Angeles County Hospital in Los Angeles and a second-year surgical residency at Delano Regional Medical Center in Delano, California.
HE IS CERTIFIED by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. He also serves as a board member of the El Paso Diabetes Association. De La Rosa is deeply committed to meeting the needs of this community, and continuing his training and education to provide El Pasoans with the absolute best in podiatric care.
TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the sport that attracts more athletes? Answer at end of column.
HOW THOUGHFUL. I have received Christmas cards from several people. In the past, I used to get them on Facebook. One was from Manny Ontiveros, who is a past president of the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame, which gives me a chance to explain how the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame came to be formed.
It all started with a column I wrote where I wondered why we didn’t have a sports hall of fame. H.V. Cruea, a big sports fan, read it and called me.
I also got a call from John Phelan, who was sports director at KTSM-TV at the time. He also liked the idea.
Here’s how the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame started:
Phelan and I began to round up people. Present at the very first meeting was El Paso Herald Post sports editor Bob Ingram, El Paso Times sports editor Chuck Whitlock, Chris Fox, John Phelan and me. Fox, a former sheriff and then-president of State National Bank, had been one of El Paso’s most popular citizens and had a grand conference room.
The five people at the first meeting laid the groundwork and decided to invite other El Pasoans to join them.
One of the people at the second meeting was Tee Casper, another well-known citizen. A board of directors was formed.
By 1959, the board of directors had grown to more than 30 members.
Businessmen, historians other prominent El Pasoans and just plain citizens had joined and the annual induction banquet became well established and is now the most important athletic awards banquet in El Paso.
TRIVIA ANSWER: Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, with a global following of 4 billion people! This is closely followed by cricket, with 2.5 billion people and field hockey with 2 billion people.
Veteran sports journalist, historian and author Ray Sanchez welcomes suggestions for his column, which periodically runs in El Paso Inc.’s B Section. Contact him at (915) 584-0626, by email at rayf358@yahoo.com or online at raysanchezbooks.com.
