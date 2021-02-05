FILE - Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New York on May 15, 2019. Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease but the diagnosis hasn’t quieted his legendary voice. The singer’s wife and son reveal in the latest edition of AARP The Magazine that Bennett was first diagnosed in 2016. The magazine says he endures “increasingly rarer moments of clarity and awareness.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)