There’s always something to see or do in the region’s museums, galleries and music halls.
Check out some of what’s going on in the arts across the borderland, with a little extra love at the city’s animal shelter for Valentine’s weekend.
‘From the Edge of Center:
The Chacoan Outliers’
Now through June
El Paso Museum of Archeology
4201 Transmountain
915-212-0421;
Items from the Chacoan Outliers, a network of archaeological sites in northwestern New Mexico, will be on display at the El Paso Museum of Archaeology through June.
“From the Edge of Center: The Chacoan Outliers,” features items from the museum’s permanent collection as well as items on loan from Salmon Ruins, including ceramic vessels, beads, pendants and perishable materials such as sandals.
The Chacoans, which flourished between AD 860-1150, built immense great houses and great kivas capable of hosting large groups of peoples for ceremonies and other public activities, museum officials said.
While Chacoan culture was centered within the Chaco Canyon, its influence extended throughout the San Juan Basin to the north to the Zuni Mountains in the south.
Outlying great houses and great kivas have been found at Aztec Ruin and Salmon Ruin, both dating to the mid-12th and early 13th centuries.
‘Tiny Tunnels, Big Connections’
Now through Aug. 8
Centennial Museum
and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens
UTEP Campus,
University at Wiggins
915-747-8994;
An exhibition about ants and their unique interactions with plants and animals across the world is now showing at the Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens.
“Tiny Tunnels, Big Connections: Ant Relationships Shape the World,” features more than 100 species of ants from the collection of retired entomology curator of the UTEP Biodiversity Collections, William P. Mackay.
Mackay has collected and studied ants in Central and South America for more than 50 years. Additional specimens from the UTEP Biodiversity Collections tell the stories of how ants play essential roles in ecosystems.
Visitors will experience ants as warriors, gardeners, food, and relationship experts, museum officials said in a press release.
Images, augmented reality, courtesy of Augment El Paso and 3D prints of ants, made by the W. M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation and the El Paso Community College 3D Print Center, will allow visitors to get up close and personal with the amazing diversity of ants.
‘A Night at the Met: Opera’s Finest’
7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Feb. 21-22
Plaza Theatre, 125 Pioneer Plaza
$16-$46 at ticketmaster.com
915-532-3776; epso.org
The El Paso Symphony Orchestra presents “A Night at the Met: Opera’s Finest,” a night music from well-known operas like “Carmen,” “Madama Butterfly,” “Macbeth” and more.
The concert will be led by EPSO conductor Bohuslav Rattay, and will feature the UTEP Choral Union led by Elisa Wilson, soprano Heather Dials, mezzo-soprano Cherry Duke and tenor Paul Groves.
For insights on the program, EPSO Assistant Conductor James Welsch will host Opening Notes before each performance at 6:30 p.m. in the Philanthropy Theatre.
‘Can’t Put a Price on Love’
Free pet adoptions
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16
El Paso Animal Services
5001 Fred Wilson, 915-212-7297
@elpasoanimalservices on Facebook
The city’s Animal Services Department wants to create love connections between pets and families with a free pet adoption event for Valentine’s weekend.
All pet adoptions will be free Friday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 16 at the shelter, 5001 Fred Wilson, and will include the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city license.
The Mission Valley Adoption Center at 9068 Socorro will also have free adoptions. Families who adopt pets through that center will also receive an adoption kit that includes food, a bowl and toys.