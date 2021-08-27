Two exhibits at the El Paso Museum of Art showcase print media by influential Mexican artists and abstract landscape photography.
The first, “El Taller De Gráfica Popular,” provided an in-depth look at print media – posters, flyers, portfolios and booklets – created by the “taller,” or workshop, artist collective during Mexico’s post-revolutionary years. It was founded by artists Leopoldo Méndez, Luis Arena, and Pablo O’Higgins in Mexico City in 1937 and addressed the growing wealth and educational disparities between the social classes of Mexico.
According to the museum, “the collective’s objective was to produce political and socioeconomic artwork that was highly didactic—meant to educate the population to enact change and achieve the desired reforms.”
Famed Mexican artists such Alberto Beltán, Rufino Tamayo and Diego Rivera contributed to the collaborative.
“El Taller De Gráfica Popular” runs through Oct. 10 at the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Gallery.
Another exhibit, “Michael Namingha: Altered Landscapes,” showcases the artists abstract, photography-based works that juxtapose geometric shapes in bright neon colors against black-and-white aerial landscapes from the Four Corners region.
His work addresses the environmental impact of the oil industry around New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon, a national historic park sacred to the ancestral Puebloans; and the Black Place, Navajo Nation’s Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness, according to the museum.
“Namingha’s work is in contrast non-confrontational, even quiet, inviting viewers to contemplate the devastating effects of the oil and gas industries on ancestral lands,” the museum states.
The exhibit is on display through Jan. 2, 2022, at the Peter and Margaret de Wetter Gallery.
Information: 915-212-0300; epma.org; @elpasomuseumofart on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.