“Unveiling our True Creativity” – an exhibit showcasing the work of individuals with different abilities from across the borderland – was showcased at the El Paso Museum of Art.
The exhibit by participants in the Beautiful Minds MALI program and their siblings held a grand opening reception at the museum on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
“Each artist created a piece that allowed them to express their interests, passions, and skills for the world to see,” organizers said.
The 24 pieces were to be on display at the museum in Downtown, through Saturday, Dec. 4.
This marks the second year the organization puts on the special exhibit of work by students ages 7 and up through a partnership with the museum.
Sponsored by Amerigroup, ARC of El Paso, Dr. Mario Maldonado, OT for Tots and Angels Mission, Beautiful Minds is the brainchild of Magda Galloza.
Galloza said one of the group’s main goals to give self-esteem to those with both mental and physical disabilities, with the exhibit showcasing their talents.
See more photos online at elpasoinc.com.
Information: 915-216-7285; @beautifulmindsmali on Instagram; or search Beautiful Minds Mali on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.