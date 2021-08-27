The recent rains have covered El Paso’s Franklin Mountains with a rarely seen carpet of green. There’s no better time to explore the region’s natural wonders, wildlife, geology and archaeology. And for almost 30 years, Celebration of Our Mountains has been making it easy to do just that.
On the Sept. 4 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we get details on this year’s events. They include hiking, biking, birding, climbing, astronomy, photography and much more. Events cover all ages and skill levels, and they’re designed to be educational as well as recreational.
Our special guests are Jim Tolbert, CEO of Celebration of Our Mountains, and president Eric Kappus.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
