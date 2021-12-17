You have permission to edit this article.
More than a Game: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Events

El Paso Inc. file photo

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is more than a game. Sure, it’s the second oldest bowl game in the country, and one of El Paso’s biggest events, but the game wraps up a series of events that turn the Sun City into a big fun fiesta with something for everyone.

 

Check out What’s Up in this year’s Sun Bowl:

 

Sun Bowl Basketball Skills Camp

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20

UTEP Memorial Gym

El Paso youth go through drills with coaches and players. Must be pre-registered to attend.

Information: Wayne Thornton, 915-373-6708; sunbowl.org

 

59th Annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Basketball Invitational

Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 21-22

Don Haskins Center

151 Glory Road, UTEP 

Schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 21

5 p.m. Bradley vs. Sam Houston

7 p.m. North Carolina Central vs. UTEP

Wednesday, Dec. 22

5 p.m. Consolation Game (loser of game one vs. loser of game two)

7 p.m. Championship Game (winner of game one vs. winner of game two)

Tickets:

Two- and four-game ticket packages available $10 to $45.

Tickets included in UTEP season ticket packages

UTEP student and active military pricing available.

In-Person: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office, 201 Glory Road, Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus

Online: tickets@utep.edu; utepminers.com/tickets

Information: 915-747-8837; utepminers.com/tickets; sunbowl.org

 

Sun Bowl Cheer Camp

2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30

Convention Center

1 Civic Center Plaza, Downtown

Groups of selected youth from throughout El Paso go through drills with instructors and cheerleaders

Contact: Wayne Thornton, 915-373-6708

 

23rd Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta

3-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30

Convention Center

1 Civic Center Plaza, Downtown

Free admission; open to the public; food and drinks available

Featuring musical performances by local bands, university pep rallies and a battle of the bands.

Schedule: 

3 p.m. Doors open

3-5:30 p.m. Various performances in convention center lobby

4-5 p.m. Live music in patio

5 p.m. National Anthem

5:50 p.m. Sun Court introduction

5:30 p.m. Marching Bands Parade with Tony the Tiger through Downtown

6 p.m. Battle of the Marching Bands at Convention Center Hall

6:50 p.m. Battle of the Marching Band Drum Lines inside Convention Center Hall

7-9 p.m. Performances & live music

 

Sun Bowl Pregame Fan Party

8-10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Glory Field, UTEP Campus

Free admission; open to the public; food and drinks available

Music, games, giveaways, both university bands

 

88th Annual

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game

Friday, Dec. 31

Gates open at 8 a.m. Kickoff at 10 a.m.

Sun Bowl Stadium

2701 Sun Bowl, UTEP

Who: Washington State Cougars (7-5) (PAC 12) vs Miami Hurricanes (7-5) (ACC)

Tickets: $22, $25, $32, $47, $57 and $62

Info: tickermaster.com; 1-800-745-3000; sunbowl.org

 

