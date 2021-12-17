More than a Game: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Events

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is more than a game. Sure, it’s the second oldest bowl game in the country, and one of El Paso’s biggest events, but the game wraps up a series of events that turn the Sun City into a big fun fiesta with something for everyone.
Check out What’s Up in this year’s Sun Bowl:
Sun Bowl Basketball Skills Camp
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20
UTEP Memorial Gym
El Paso youth go through drills with coaches and players. Must be pre-registered to attend.
Information: Wayne Thornton, 915-373-6708; sunbowl.org
59th Annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Basketball Invitational
Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 21-22
Don Haskins Center
151 Glory Road, UTEP
Schedule:
Tuesday, Dec. 21
5 p.m. Bradley vs. Sam Houston
7 p.m. North Carolina Central vs. UTEP
Wednesday, Dec. 22
5 p.m. Consolation Game (loser of game one vs. loser of game two)
7 p.m. Championship Game (winner of game one vs. winner of game two)
Tickets:
Two- and four-game ticket packages available $10 to $45.
Tickets included in UTEP season ticket packages
UTEP student and active military pricing available.
In-Person: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office, 201 Glory Road, Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus
Online: tickets@utep.edu; utepminers.com/tickets
Information: 915-747-8837; utepminers.com/tickets; sunbowl.org
Sun Bowl Cheer Camp
2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30
Convention Center
1 Civic Center Plaza, Downtown
Groups of selected youth from throughout El Paso go through drills with instructors and cheerleaders
Contact: Wayne Thornton, 915-373-6708
23rd Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta
3-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30
Convention Center
1 Civic Center Plaza, Downtown
Free admission; open to the public; food and drinks available
Featuring musical performances by local bands, university pep rallies and a battle of the bands.
Schedule:
3 p.m. Doors open
3-5:30 p.m. Various performances in convention center lobby
4-5 p.m. Live music in patio
5 p.m. National Anthem
5:50 p.m. Sun Court introduction
5:30 p.m. Marching Bands Parade with Tony the Tiger through Downtown
6 p.m. Battle of the Marching Bands at Convention Center Hall
6:50 p.m. Battle of the Marching Band Drum Lines inside Convention Center Hall
7-9 p.m. Performances & live music
Sun Bowl Pregame Fan Party
8-10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Glory Field, UTEP Campus
Free admission; open to the public; food and drinks available
Music, games, giveaways, both university bands
88th Annual
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game
Friday, Dec. 31
Gates open at 8 a.m. Kickoff at 10 a.m.
Sun Bowl Stadium
2701 Sun Bowl, UTEP
Who: Washington State Cougars (7-5) (PAC 12) vs Miami Hurricanes (7-5) (ACC)
Tickets: $22, $25, $32, $47, $57 and $62
Info: tickermaster.com; 1-800-745-3000; sunbowl.org
