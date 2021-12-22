Some 3,230 El Paso Community College students walked the stage at the Don Haskins Center on Friday, Dec. 10 to receive their associate degrees or certificates of completion.
“Graduation recognizes the prosperous futures of students who have completed their academic journey,” said EPCC President Dr. William Serrata, who served as the master of ceremonies. “Graduating from college exemplifies a student’s determination to continue and persevere.”
The guest commencement Speaker was Emma Wollschlager Schwartz, president of the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation.
EPCC serves nearly 25,000 students and offers 145 degree and certificate programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.