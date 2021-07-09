The Downtown Fiesta de las Luces is a new monthly event meant to showcase the area and attract people to its businesses.
The first fiesta, organized by the Downtown Management District, is set for Saturday to Sunday, July 31 to Aug. 1 along South El Paso Street. The fiesta will be held monthly through September.
Saturday evenings will be filled with music, art vendors, food trucks and fun under the lights of the Paseo de Las Luces. Sunday afternoons will celebrate the local culture with food trucks serving traditional Mexican fare, mariachis, folklorico, vendors and family-friendly activities.
The free event is open to the public, with items available for purchase.
South El Paso Street is a historic gateway into the city lined with an eclectic mix of small businesses, with thousands of people crossing the thoroughfare on a daily basis, organizers said.
In 2018, the city completed a multi-million dollar streetscape project to create a vibrant, welcoming area and reinforce the street’s moniker—Paseo de Las Luces.
