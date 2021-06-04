Two El Paso women say they are proud to have inspired a mob
“We often say ‘it takes a mob’ or ‘the mob is coming,’” joked Leyla Zeidan Safa, co-founder of Moms on Board – a nonprofit devoted to family advocacy in El Paso.
She and co-founder Adrianne Moody are both mothers of young children and they are pushing a campaign to bring family-friendly amenities to the El Paso region.
Their young nonprofit has already chalked up a win with its successful 2017 campaign to add shade, tables and trash cans to the eight recreational spray parks around El Paso. They also lobbied for better maintenance of the game fields in the city, smarter watering techniques for parks, and more shaded areas.
Now the two women have turned their attention to the county and are wrapping up a successful campaign that raised $1 million for the region’s first all-abilities playground at Ascarate Park.
Donors bought commemorative engraved bricks with that will be used to create a path at the park.
“I’m humbled and excited that the community came together to support this,” said Moody, explaining that they saw an online video of an all-abilities playground set up in New Orleans by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
When the two learned that the closest all-abilities playground for El Paso’s special-needs children was hundreds of miles away in New Mexico, they set to the task of finding a way to bring one to their hometown.
“We felt the whole region could benefit from this,” Moody said.
David Stout, county commissioner for Precinct 2, said he was glad to support the Moms On Board initiative.
“They came to my office in 2018 and said they wanted a park that would allow people of all abilities to be able to enjoy being on a playground, whether they are in a wheelchair, or they have Autism or Aspergers, or if they have sensory perception issues,” he said.
An all-abilities playground looks nearly identical to a typical playground, Safa said, but added that the differences become immediately apparent when a special-needs child can successfully use the playground equipment.
“There are no curbs, no drop-off ledges,” she said, adding that all the impediments that block wheelchairs and walkers are eliminated, which allows full access by children with limited mobility.
Also incorporated into the playground is an array of equipment designed for physically challenged children, as well as musical instruments and sensory textures for children who are more easily distracted. Ample running space is allowed in the 35,000-square-foot playground, which is protected by walls that keep children from moving into dangerous areas.
“Some kids with Autism get startled and run,” Safa said. “And this is a place where they can have plenty of space to run and parents know they will be safe, and not run out into the street.”
Moms On Board started in 2017 under the umbrella of the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation as an advisory fund. In 2019, the group secured its own nonprofit status.
They consider the all-abilities playground in Ascarate a signature project to benefit the region’s 21,000 special-needs children.
Information: momsonboardunite@gmail.com
