The University of Texas at El Paso hosted four in-person commencement ceremonies at the Don Haskins Center Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 11-12.
More than 2,700 summer 2021 graduates and fall 2021 candidates were eligible to participate. Each ceremony recognized bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral graduates and candidates from each college.
To honor the graduates, the university’s “Mining Minds” pickaxe sculpture at the Sun Bowl-University Roundabout was illuminated in blue and orange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.