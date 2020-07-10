The Miners Kids Club program has been revamped to get young UTEP fans more involved with university athletics and community initiatives.
New benefits include exclusive game day activities, official UTEP gear and ID cards and invites to GECU financial education activities and events, the UTEP Athletics Department said in a statement.
“This unique collaboration will provide a fun experience for children in our community as well as help them grow financially. We are looking forward to how this program will engage kids in the community with fun financial literacy activities,” GECU President and CEO Crystal Long said in a statement.
The Miners Kids Club is open to kids 12 and under with a one-time $25 fee for a lifetime membership up to age 12. Special incentives and discounts for current GECU families and existing members will be offered, officials said.
Additional perks include a Kids Club ID card with lanyard, official Kids Club T-shirt, exclusive grand prize giveaways, contests and special GECU learning opportunities.
To register, visit UTEPMiners.com/KidsClub or email kidsclub@utep.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.