Members of Eco El Paso recently got their hands dirty planting trees in the Thomas Manor neighborhood in the Lower Valley.
The nonprofit organization, which focuses on sustainability in the hot-arid borderland climate, are working to plant at least 1 million new native or drought-tolerant trees across the city, focusing on underserved communities.
It’s all part of the group’s Million Trees El Paso program that received funding through the 2020 AARP Community Challenge Grant to install trees, benches and educational street signs in the neighborhoods near the Playa Drain Trail.
